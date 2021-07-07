Disney released a new behind-the-scenes clip for Jungle Cruise on Wednesday. In the clip, stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt reveal more about the movie's plot and characters.

Jungle Cruise is the latest Disneyland attraction to be adapted into a movie following the likes of Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion and Tomorrowland. Johnson plays Frank Wolff in the role of the riverboat skipper.

"Frank is a skipper on the Amazon and he takes a lot of pride in what he does," Johnson said. "He meets this woman who's ambitious and brave and likes to dish it out."

That woman is Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily is a British doctor seeking a mythical tree with the power to heal.

"Lily is ahead of her time," Blunt said. "She needs a skipper. He's about the best they've got when it comes to getting them down the Amazon on this insane adventure."

Clips from the film show Lily holding her own in fight scenes and dismissing concerns that she's drawing too much attention. When she sees a man with a snake in the jungle, she whispers, "The myth is real."

"As they're taken down the river, the experience is ever shifting," Blunt said.

Jungle Cruise was supposed to open in July 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney postponed the release to 2021.

The film now opens July 30 simultaneously in theaters, and with Premiere Access on Disney+.