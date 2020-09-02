Actor Dwayne Johnson said Wednesday he and his family have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson announced in an Instagram video that he, his wife, Lauren Hashian, and his two daughters aged 4 and 2 are all "on the mend" after they tested positive for the coronavirus about three weeks ago.

The actor and former wrestling star said his daughters only exhibited mild symptoms including a sore throat while he and his wife had a "rough go of it."

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," Johnson said. "And for me personally, too, as well, and I've gone through some doozies in the past."

Johnson said that he believes he and his family contracted COVID-19 from close family friends after inviting them to their home.

He encouraged people to take an "even greater discipline" including having visitors get tested before inviting them to their homes to prevent the spread of the virus.

Johnson also delivered a message to fans and others around the world regarding how to defend against the virus.

"Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings," he said.