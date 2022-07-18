ESPN announced the celebrity presenters for the ESPY Awards on Monday. Dwayne Johnson and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will be among presenters at the show Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Presenting athletes include Odell Beckham Jr., Mookie Betts, Maybelle Blair, Dany Garcia, Ryan Garcia, Billie Jean King, Derek Jeter, Travis Kelce, Megan Rapinoe, Lindsey Vonn and Russell Wilson. UCLA Student Athletes Maya Brady and Kam Brown will present trophies to the winners.

Additional guests attending the ESPYs include Jocelyn Alo, Liz Cambage, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Aaron Donald, Doug Edert, Allyson Felix, Draymond Green, Eileen Gu, Madison Hammond, Tobin Heath, Tyler Herro, Katie Ledecky, Chloe Kim, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Young.

ESPN previously announced the Arthur Ashe Award recipient, Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko. The Pat Tillman Award for Service will go to retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans.

Dick Vitale has already won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. The rest of the awards will be announced at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday.