Dustin Diamond has started chemotherapy following his cancer diagnosis.

The actor's rep, Roger Paul, said Thursday to NBC News that Diamond, 44, has completed his first round of chemotherapy for stage 4 lung cancer.

The rep said Diamond will undergo a second round of chemotherapy, which is being scheduled, and soon begin physical therapy.

"Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media," Paul said.

Us Weekly said Diamond is battling stage 4 small-cell carcinoma.

Diamond's reps announced last week that Diamond was diagnosed with cancer.

"Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made," the reps said. "We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

Diamond is best known for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers on the NBC series Saved by the Bell, which aired from 1989 to 1993. He did not return for the Saved by the Bell revival, which premiered on Peacock in November.