Duran Duran was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed their new song "Invisible."

The band took the stage on Thursday with members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor being engulfed in flashing lights.

"When you can't even say my name/ Has the memory gone? Are you feeling numb?/ Go and call my name/ I can't play this game, so I ask again/ Will you say my name?/ Has the memory gone? Are you feeling numb?/ Or have I become invisible?" Le Bon sang during the chorus.

"Invisible" appears on Duran Duran's forthcoming 15th studio album Future Past, which will be released on Oct. 22. Duran Duran last released the album Paper Gods in 2015.

The song is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Deezer.