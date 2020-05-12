Duplass brothers' 'Room 104' returns July 24 on HBO
UPI News Service, 05/12/2020
HBO announced Tuesday that Room 104 would premiere its fourth season July 24 at 11 p.m. EDT. It will be the final season of the show.
Mark and Jay Duplass created the anthology series. Each episode features a new story with a new cast of characters, set in a single hotel room.
Episodes may take place in different time periods or encompass different genres, including one animated episode and another musical. The only constant is the room.
An HBO press release teased some Season 4 episodes. One involves a performer giving a one-night-only performance, another portrays a woman battling addiction, another involves time travel and one episode is simply about a dollhouse.
Mark Duplass, Karan Soni, Ross Partridge, Jenee LaMarque, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Natalie Morales, Patrick Brice, Julian Wass and Sydney Fleischmann direct Room 104 Season 4 episodes. Mark Duplass, Jenee LaMarque, Lauren Parks, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Bryan Poyser, and Julian Wass wrote scripts.
