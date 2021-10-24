The sci-fi -drama Dune -- starring Timothee Chalament, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Jason Momoa -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $40.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Halloween Kills with $14.5 million, followed by No Time to Die at No. 3 with $11.9 million, Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 4 with $9.1 million and Ron's Gone Wrong at No. 5 with $7.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Addams Family 2 at No. 6 with $4.3 million, The Last Duel at No. 7 with $2.1 million, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at No. 8 with $2 million, The French Dispatch at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Honsla Rakh at No. 10 with $490,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies grossed about $93 million. Last weekend's box office take was about $109 million when Halloween Kills was No. 1.