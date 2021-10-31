The Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya sci-fi drama, Dune, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $15.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Halloween Kills with $8.5 million, followed by No Time to Die at No. 3 with $7.8 million, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission at No. 4 with $6.4 million and Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 5 with $5.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Last Night in Soho at No. 6 and Antlers at No. 7 -- both with $4.16 million -- Ron's Gone Wrong at No. 8 with $3.8 million, The Addams Family 2 at No. 9 with $3.3 million and The French Dispatch at No. 10 with $2.8 million.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies grossed about $93 million. This weekend's took in about $62.2 million.

Last week Dune brought in $40.5 million.