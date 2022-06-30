Warner Bros. is delaying the release of Dune: Part Two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio said Thursday that it will push back the release date for the film, a sequel to Denis Villeneuve 's adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel Dune, from Oct. 20, 2023, to Nov. 17, 2023.

Dune: Part Two will now open in theaters alongside Lionsgate's Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

In addition, Warner Bros. said an untitled Godzilla vs. Kong film will be released March 15, 2024.

Villeneuve's Dune opened in November 2021 and was the highest-grossing title under Warner Bros.' 2021 theatrical-and-HBO Max release model, grossing $400 million.

The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, including Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Score.

Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin are expected to return for Dune: Part Two, which begins production in Budapest this fall.

Lea Seydoux, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler will also join the cast.