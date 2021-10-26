Legendary Pictures announced in a tweet Tuesday that Dune: Part 2 has been greenlit. Dune: Part 1 opened Friday in theaters and on HBO Max.
ADVERTISEMENT
"This is only the beginning," Legendary tweeted. "Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey!"
A logo for Dune: Part 2 accompanied the tweet.
Dune: Part 1 adapts the first half of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel. It is the story of Paul Atredies (Timothee Chalamet), heir to the House Atreides empire.
The Atreides takeover of spice mining on planet Arrakis leads to an attempted coup by the House Harkonnen. Both Atreides and Harkonnen come up against the Fremen, indigenous people of Arrakis.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.