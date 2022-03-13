The Power of the Dog won the BAFTA Award for Best Film and Jane Campion scored the Best Director prize for helming it at a gala in London Sunday.

Belfast was named Best British Film, while Joanna Scanlan earned the Best Actress honor for After Love and Will Smith took home the Best Actor statuette for King Richard.

Troy Kotsur picked up the Best Supporting Actor trophy for CODA, which also won the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Ariana DeBose was presented with the Best Supporting Actress award for West Side Story, the winner in the Best Casting category.

Summer of Soul was deemed Best Documentary, Encanto Best Animated Film and Drive My Car Best Film Not in the English Language.

Jeymes Samuel won the BAFTA for Best Debut by a British Filmmaker for The Harder They Fall.

Dune picked up the prizes for Best Score, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design and Visual Effects.

No Time to Die earned the honor of Best Editing, while cast member Lashana Lynch won the Rising Star Award.

Cruella snagged the Best Costume prize and The Eyes of Tammy Faye was recognized for Best Hair and Makeup.

Rebel Wilson hosted the ceremony and Shirley Bassey performed "Diamonds Are Forever" in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise.