Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's characters Paul Atreides and Chani from Dune have arrived in online multiplayer game Fortnite.

Players can purchase outfits based on Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Zendaya 's Chani from the Fortnite Item Shop.

The Item Shop is also offering a number of accessories from the upcoming film including an Ornithopter Glider, Fremkit Back Bling, Chani's Satchel Back Bling, Twinblades Pickaxe and a Master Hooks Pickaxe.

A sand walk emote that makes Paul Atreides and Chani walk carefully to avoid a sandworm can also be purchased.

Dune, from director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049), is coming to theaters and HBO Max on Thursday. The film is written by Villeneuve, John Spaihts and Eric Roth and is based on the Frank Herbert novel of the same name.