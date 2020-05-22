A traveler on a Wisconsin highway captured video of the moment a dump truck with its bed up collided with an overpass bridge.

Jim Witkowski said he was driving Thursday near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport when he noticed a dump truck traveling nearby with its bed raised.

Witkowski said he tried to pull ahead of the driver to flag him down, but the vehicle was heading too quickly near an oncoming bridge.

The man pulled over and recorded on his cellphone as the truck's bed collided with the bridge.

Witkowski said the cab kept going for about 50 feet with the bed broken off at the bridge.

The driver of the truck was not injured, Witkowski said.