The Eddie Redmayne-Jude Law fantasy film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $43 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with $30 million, followed by The Lost City at No. 3 with $6.5 million, Everything Everywhere All at Once at No. 4 with $6.2 million and Father Stu at No. 5 with $5.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Morbius at No. 6 with $4.7 million, Ambulance at No. 7 with $4 million, The Batman at No. 8 with $3.8 million, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 at No. 9 with $2.9 million and Uncharted at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

This weekend's Top 10 movies earned a total of about $108 million, compared to last weekend's box-office take of about $117 million when Sonic the Hedgehog was No. 1.