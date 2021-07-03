Reality TV personalities Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issued a statement on their family's website Saturday, expressing their optimism for the future after TLC announced its decision to cancel Counting On.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, the cable network announced it "will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On" because it "feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Josh Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle's eldest child, was arrested and pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges in April.

"It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children. Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous -- following God is an exciting adventure!" the couple said.

"We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!"

The Duggars noted the various shows in which they participated captured the family's triumphs, as well as its "difficult and painful moments."

They also thanked the film crew and others who worked behind the scenes on their docu-series.

Counting On focused on the adult children of the Duggar family, who were introduced on the show, 19 Kids and Counting.