British singer Duffy is back with new music.

The 35-year-old recording artist released the new song "River in the Sky" Thursday on social media.

"For the better days to come," Duffy wrote on Instagram.

In "River in the Sky," Duffy sings of a presence that "covers me so patiently / As I learn to deal with the pain."

"River in the Sky" is Duffy's second new song since she shared in February how she retreated from the spotlight in the early 2010s after she was drugged, raped and held captive for several weeks.

"The recovery took time," the singer said in a since-deleted post. "There's no light way to say it."

"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke," she added.

Duffy sent the new song "Something Beautiful" to BBC Radio personality Jo Whiley to play in March.

Duffy's most recent album, Endlessly, was released in November 2010.