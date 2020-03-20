Duffy has reemerged with a new song titled "Something Beautiful" that premiered on BBC Radio 2.

Duffy, who has recently returned after a break from the limelight, sent the track to BBC Radio 2 host Jo Whiley to play on the air alongside a message.

The message referred to Duffy's Instagram post from February where the singer said she was raped, drugged and held captive which led to her hiatus from the music industry.

"You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer. Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it's harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon," Duffy said.

Duffy noted that Universal Music doesn't know that she is releasing the song, but that the company will be okay with the move. She also has no plans to formally release the track, which can be played from BBC Radio 2's website.

"So here's a song...here's 'Something Beautiful.' It's just something for you to play people on the radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits," Duffy said.

"I don't plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown," she concluded.

Duffy, 35, is best known for her 2008 hit song "Mercy" which appeared on her first album Rockferry. She released a second album in 2010 titled Endlessly before she disappeared from the limelight.