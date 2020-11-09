Reality television personality Sadie Robertson Huff has announced she is expecting a baby girl.

The 23-year-old Duck Dynasty and Dancing with the Stars alum shared in October that she is pregnant with her first child by her husband, Christian Huff.

Late last month, she was hospitalized with the coronavirus, but she has since recovered.

"BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU," Robertson Huff captioned this weekend's outdoor photo of her and Huff wearing white and standing in front of a huge balloon sculpture that said "Baby Huff."

Huff, 22, shared another photo of him and his wife, but with their clothes and the balloons spattered with bright pink paint.

The couple, who married in 2019, is grinning and hugging in the snapshot.

"Sadie's pregnant, I'm the father and the child is a girl," Huff wrote.

The baby's sex was revealed using a cake filled with pink sprinkles at a party for family and friends.