'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dead at 79 after Alzheimer's diagnosis
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/27/2025
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has died at age 79 following an Alzheimer's diagnosis.
The death of Phil -- who starred alongside his family on A&E's Duck Dynasty, which is returning as Duck Dynasty: The Revival this summer -- was announced by his family members on Sunday, May 25.
"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," the Robertson family said in a statement on Sunday that has since been shared on several family members' social media accounts.
"He reminded us often of the words of Paul, that we do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."
The family continued: "Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, by his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus."
"We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again," the statement concluded.
One of Phil's four sons, Jase Robertson, also wrote via Instagram on Sunday, "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"
Phil's grandchild Sadie Robertson -- who also previously competed on Dancing with the Stars -- shared the last words Phil had spoken to her prior to his passing via social media.
"'Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.' -- 2 Corinthiansâ€¬ â€5â€¬:â€17â€¬ â€ESVâ€¬," Sadie wrote alongside a carousel of family photos over the years.
"As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse... he has already experienced this on earth -- going from dead to alive by the power of Christ! It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others."
Sadie added, "Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come. One of the last things he said to me was "full strength ahead! Amen!"
The Robertson family confirmed in December 2024 that Phil was in the "early stages" of Alzheimer's and also had a blood disease and fractured vertebrae in his back.
"Dad's not doing well at all. It's definitely progressing," Willie told Us Weekly in a health update earlier this month.
A&E announced in January that Duck Dynasty: The Revival will air this summer and feature nearly all of the Robertson family, including Kay. Phil, however, had never signed on for the series.
Willie said he and his wife Korie Robertson "are very appreciative of what we were able to do on Duck Dynasty, to be able to see that."
Willie pointed out how a lot of time has elapsed since Duck Dynasty first premiered in 2012.
The show aired 11 seasons before wrapping in 2017.
"I think people don't realize [when] the show started for them and Uncle [Si Robertson], they were all in their mid-sixties, and so they were retired and pretty much done," Willie said.
"They thought they'd done everything in life. And so, for them to have that last push and be on television, and I'm just glad that people got to see them and enjoy that when we had that time."
Willie has three brothers: Jase, Alan and Jep. (Phil also has a daughter named Phyllis from a woman he had an affair with in the 1970s).
Korie told the magazine how it was "sweet" of Willie to take care of his parents amid a "really difficult" past year.
"I know sometimes that can be something that tears families apart, but for our family, everyone's just come around and brought them together," Korie shared.
Although A&E had announced in April that Duck Dynasty: The Revival would be premiering on May 28, the show is currently scheduled to debut on Sunday, June 1 at 8PM ET/PT.
The Robertsons will be returning to TV after an eight-year hiatus.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival will air one-hour episodes for 10 consecutive weeks. Afterward, Season 2 -- which has already been ordered -- will air as 10 additional episodes.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival will follow Willie and Korie as well as five of their six children -- including Sadie, John Luke, Will, Bella and Rebecca -- and their grandchildren as they continue their family's work as duck hunters at their home in Louisiana.