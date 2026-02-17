The season will also document Jase bringing Willie into "Duck Court" with Judge Si presiding, the family filming an original western, and Sadie -- who also previously competed on Dancing with the Stars -- giving birth to a baby girl.
"Through every moment, the Robertson's unwavering commitment to laughter, love, and faith shines through," A&E teased.
Willie and Korie -- who will be returning "with their signature wit and down-home charm," according to the network -- will guide their kids through marriage, parenthood, and new business ventures all the while trying to preserve the family legacy.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival is produced by Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions.
Season 2 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com.
Season 1 of the series, which premiered in June 2025, is also available to stream on Hulu, with Season 2 to follow later in the year.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival's first season marked the Robertson family's return to reality TV after an eight-year hiatus.