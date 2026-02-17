Duck Dynasty: The Revival will be returning with an all new season in March.

A&E has announced Season 2 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival will premiere Saturday, March 7 at 10PM ET/PT.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival will continue to star the Robertson family, who center around Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson.

Willie and Korie's children are John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella, Rebecca, and Rowdy, and the couple also have grandchildren.

The family will be shown juggling the joys and challenges of daily family life in Louisiana as they navigate the future of Duck Commander.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival's second season will air 10 episodes, and the premiere will feature the Robertson clan coming together to honor the late Phil Robertson with a heartfelt tribute.

Phil died at age 79 following an Alzheimer's diagnosis in May 2025.

The season will also document Jase bringing Willie into "Duck Court" with Judge Si presiding, the family filming an original western, and Sadie -- who also previously competed on Dancing with the Stars -- giving birth to a baby girl.

"Through every moment, the Robertson's unwavering commitment to laughter, love, and faith shines through," A&E teased.

Willie and Korie -- who will be returning "with their signature wit and down-home charm," according to the network -- will guide their kids through marriage, parenthood, and new business ventures all the while trying to preserve the family legacy.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival is produced by Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions.

Season 2 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com.

Season 1 of the series, which premiered in June 2025, is also available to stream on Hulu, with Season 2 to follow later in the year.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival's first season marked the Robertson family's return to reality TV after an eight-year hiatus.

The original Duck Dynasty premiered in 2012, and the show aired 11 seasons before wrapping in 2017.
