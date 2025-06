A&E / Bryan Tarnowski

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/21/2025



star Willie Robertson has revealed his mother Kay Robertson is showing "symptoms of dementia" as his father's health continues to decline as well.The Robertson family confirmed in December 2024 that 78-year-old Phil was in the "early stages" of Alzheimer's and has a blood disease as well as a fractured vertebrae in his back.And Phil's son Jase Robertson said in April that Kay was "really not doing good" after undergoing surgery for a fall."Dad's not doing well at all. It's definitely progressing," Willie, 53, told Us Weekly in a health update."And mom has shown the same type of symptoms of Alzheimer's or dementia. It's just part of life -- and mom has her good days."A&E announced in January that : The Revival will air this summer and feature nearly all of the Robertson family, including Kay. Phil, however, did not sign on for the series.Willie said it's "great" Kay will make an appearance on : The Revival but it's not likely she'll appear on the series frequently."She's probably not going to be able to do that in the future," Willie noted. "She also has more health problems, as well. But we're there."As Phil and Kay are struggling with the health, the family is apparently tighter than ever before."We [still] spend time together, but they lived a great journey and taught us a lot," Willie shared.Willie said he and his wife Korie Robertson "are very appreciative of what we were able to do on , to be able to see that."Willie pointed out how a lot of time has elapsed since first premiered in 2012.The show aired 11 seasons before wrapping in 2017."I think people don't realize [when] the show started for them and Uncle [Si Robertson], they were all in their mid-sixties, and so they were retired and pretty much done," Willie said."They thought they'd done everything in life. And so, for them to have that last push and be on television, and I'm just glad that people got to see them and enjoy that when we had that time."Willie is one of Phil and Kay's four children. He has three brothers: Alan, Jase and Jep. (Phil also has a daughter named Phyllis from a woman he had an affair with in the 1970s).Korie told the magazine how it's been "sweet" of Willie to take care of his parents amid a "really difficult" past year."They've just come together and just really, it's brought the family together in a way," Korie explained."And I know sometimes that can be something that tears families apart, but for our family, everyone's just come around and brought them together."Willie agreed that seeing his parents in their condition made him appreciate the "small, tiny moments" in life more.He's also apparently "glad" that he gets to spend time with his siblings."I know a lot of families don't get to see each other a lot, but we do. It really has meant a lot," Willie said.: The Revival is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 28 at 9PM ET/PT.The Robertsons will be returning to TV after an eight-year hiatus.: The Revival will air one-hour episodes for 10 consecutive weeks. Afterward, Season 2 -- which has already been ordered -- will air as 10 additional episodes.: The Revival will follow Willie and Korie as well as five of their six children -- including John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca -- and their grandchildren as they continue their family's work as duck hunters at their home in Louisiana.Phil's brother Si Robertson will also be starring on the show.