'Duck Dynasty' couple Luke Robertson and Mary Kate Robertson welcome twins

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/04/2026



: The Revival star John Luke Robertson and his wife Mary Kate Robertson have welcomed their twins into the world.



ADVERTISEMENT John Luke, 30 -- who is the eldest son of Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson -- and Mary Kate are now parents of five kids.



Mary Kate gave birth to twin girls, whom she and John Luke named Sylvie and Francie.



The couple announced their big news via Instagram on Sunday, March 1.



"We welcomed our girls into the world last week on 2/24 & are absolutely bursting with joy!!! Life is already so much sweeter with Sylvie & Francie in it," the pair wrote.



"So thankful for these precious gifts!!"



Alongside the caption, John Luke and Mary Kate posted several photos of their newborn babies.



The photos included snapshots of the baby girls wearing white knit sweaters with their names on them while posing in a bassinet lined with a floral sheet.



John Luke and Mary Kate also included a family photo in which they were smiling big as the twins rested on mom's chest.



"So in love with these little girlies," Korie Robertson gushed in the comments.



Sylvie and Francie now join their sister Ella, 4 as well as two brothers: Wells, 2, and John, 6.



John Luke and Mary Kate first announced they were expecting twins in October 2025.



In an Instagram post, the pair posed for cameras on a beach while their eldest son John held up a sonogram.

"Absolutely thrilled to tell y'all we are welcoming TWINS to our family early next year!!! The most wonderful, crazy surprise blessing of our lives ha! Two new little Robertson girls!" Mary Kate wrote at the time.



John Luke and Mary Kate got married when they were both 19 years old in June 2015 at the Robertson family's farm in Louisiana.



The pair got engaged in October 2014 after dating since March 2013.



John Luke met his now-wife in 2010 at a Christian summer camp, and John Luke had to persistently keep asking Mary Kate out before she finally accepted his offer. John Luke had told Us Weekly that he knew Mary Kate was "the one" right off the bat.



: The Revival



The Robertson family will be shown juggling the joys and challenges of daily family life in Louisiana as they navigate the future of Duck Commander.



: The Revival's second season will air 10 episodes, and the premiere will feature the Robertson clan coming together to honor the late Phil Robertson with a heartfelt tribute.



Phil died at age 79 following an Alzheimer's diagnosis in May 2025.



About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

