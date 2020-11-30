Duck Dynasty alum Bella Robertson is engaged to be married.

The 18-year-old television personality recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Jacob Mayo.

Robertson shared a slideshow of photos Sunday on Instagram that show Mayo, 21, proposing. Mayo set up a romantic indoor picnic with candles, flowers and champagne.

"#FIANCE. #MARRYMEMAYO. #LUVU4EVER," Robertson captioned the post.

Mayo posted similar photos on his own account.

"Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I'm acting out," Mayo wrote.

"She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn't let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I'm doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She's the one for me forever. She's my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos."

Singers Neriah and BC Jean Ballas and author Rebekah Lyons were among those to congratulate Robertson in the comments.

"Aww wow!!!! So special congrats beautiful," Ballas wrote.

"Amazing!!! Congrats, beautiful! I'm so thrilled for you!!" Lyons said.

Robertson and Mayo also celebrated their engagement with family Friday. Robertson shared a photobooth snapshot on Instagram that featured the hashtag "#marrymemayo."

"i was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! i am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever," she wrote.

Robertson and Mayo celebrated their six-month anniversary as a couple this month. Robertson previously dated actress Candace Cameron Bure's son, Lev Bure.

Robertson is the youngest daughter of former Duck Dynasty stars Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson. Duck Dynasty had an 11-season run on A&E from 2012 to 2017.