Dua Lipa says her song with Normani might be coming sooner than later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old singer discussed the deluxe edition of her album Future Nostalgia and her collaborations with Normani and Miley Cyrus during Monday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Lipa released Future Nostalgia, her second studio album, in March, and said she has a release date for the deluxe edition.

"I do," she said. "I'm not ready to tell you guys yet, but I do have a song."

WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Lipa if her songs with Normani and Cyrus will appear on the deluxe edition. Lipa said her work with Cyrus was interrupted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Well, the one with Miley that we did together, we actually ended up deciding we want to get into the studio and do something different. But we actually haven't had the chance to get back in and work on something new, so hopefully we'll do something once quarantine is over," the star said.

"The one with Normani, you might hear soon," she teased.

Lipa confirmed her collaboration with Normani during an interview with KISS FM UK in February.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"There is a collaboration that me and Normani have done together on the album. I have a couple songs that I've worked on, and that I kind of put aside for a second wind, so that's all to be discussed," she said.

On WWHL, Lipa also shared how she connected with her now-boyfriend, model Anwar Hadid, by sliding into his DMs after meeting at a barbecue.

Future Nostalgia features the singles "Don't Start Now," "Physical" and "Break My Heart." Lipa shared a music video for "Break My Heart" in March.