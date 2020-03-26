Dua Lipa is back with a new music video.

The 24-year-old singer shared a video Thursday for the new single "Break My Heart."

"BREAK MY HEART VIDEO IS YOURZ TO KEEP," she tweeted. "Thank you to everyone that made this possible and worked so hard during the crazy -8 degrees weather while also holding my hand through the worst flu of my life."

The colorful video shows Lipa roaming city streets and dancing at a disco bar. Lipa sings about impending heartbreak in the dance-driven song.

"I should have stayed at home / 'Cause now there's no letting you go / Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart? / Oh no, I was always better alone," she sings.

"Break My Heart" appears on Lipa's forthcoming second studio album, Future Nostalgia. She previously released the album's singles "Don't Start Now" and "Physical."

Future Nostalgia was initially slated for release April 3. Lipa confirmed Monday that she is moving up the release date to Friday after the album leaked online.

Lipa will appear in Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special, a new TV special featuring performances from Billie Eilish, BTS, John Legend and other stars. The special airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.