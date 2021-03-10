Dua Lipa says she's in a "much happier place" more than three years after the release of her breakup anthem "New Rules."

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter discussed the 2017 hit song during Wednesday's episode of CBS This Morning.

"New Rules" appears on Lipa's self-titled debut album, released in July 2017. In the song, Lipa sings about her struggle to cut off an ex-lover for good.

On CBS This Morning, host Gayle King asked Lipa if she wrote "New Rules" from personal experience.

"You know, I'd like to think that I'm definitely in a much happier place," Lipa said."I felt like with my first record as well, because I was going through so many personal obstacles in my private life, that it helped with the music and I felt like I was stuck a little bit, was the idea that I had to be sad in order to make music."

Lipa said she's now "having the best time" and that "life is great," which translated into her second album, Future Nostalgia. Lipa released the album in March 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was definitely a moment where I was thinking about it, whether it was the right decision to put this album out. But when I was making this album, it really, it served, like, a form of escapism," the singer said.

"I had to go with my gut instinct that, that hopefully, it will serve as some light in the darkness and keep people dancing at home. And maybe this is exactly the perfect time to put it out," she added.

Future Nostalgia features several singles, including "Don't Start Now," "Physical" and "Levitating." Lipa released a music video for a "Levitating" remix with Madonna and Missy Elliot in August.

In September, Lipa established new rules for dating amid the pandemic while spoofing "Don't Start Now" and "New Rules" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Lipa is nominated for six awards at the Grammys, including Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia.