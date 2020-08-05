Dua Lipa has announced a star-studded lineup for her remix album Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album.

"Levitating" and "Physical" both appear on Lipa's second studio album, Future Nostalgia, released in March. Lipa said The Remix Album will feature remixes of all the Future Nostalgia songs and some surprises.

"All Future Nostalgia tracks n then sum remixed by ur faves and many many more surprises!!! C ya soon," she wrote.

Lipa will release the "Levitating" remix Aug. 14 and the full remix album Aug. 21.

Madonna , Stefani and Ronson voiced their excitement for the album on Twitter.

"Levitating Is Coming............ Dua Lipa, Missy Elliot and Myself!! Its so [fire]," Madonna wrote.

"Obsessed! @DUALIPA thanks for having me," Stefani said. "Can't wait for u all to hear it."

"on the real tho sooo psyched to be on this DUA project. I can't wait for you all to hear this [fire] Physical remix I spent half of lockdown working on. @gwenstefani sounds so good. PLUS I'M IN A TWEET WITH @MissyElliott!!!" Ronson added.

Lipa teased collaborations with Normani and Miley Cyrus during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in May.

Future Nostalgia features the singles "Don't Start Now," "Physical," "Break My Heart" and "Hallucinate." The album had over 2 billion streams as of last week.