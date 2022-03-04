Dua Lipa discussed why she has brought back a criticized dance move that previously went viral while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Lipa, in 2017, was criticized online for a dance move that was compared to putting on a shoe while in a rush. Now Lipa pulls out the dance move during her currently ongoing Future Nostalgia tour.

"I'm reclaiming it because there was a moment where actually it caused me a lot of grief. Like I was being bullied online. It wasn't very nice," Lipa told Fallon on Thursday.

"But now, I can look at it from a different perspective. I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become. It made me like work harder. I went in, I did more rehearsal. I just wanted to become a real performer and I think that was kind of the thing that I needed," she continued.

Lipa and Fallon then got up and performed the dance move together on the Tonight Show stage.

Lipa launched the Future Nostalgia tour in February. The North American tour runs until April 1 with a final performance at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.