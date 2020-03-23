Dua Lipa is moving up the release of her second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

The 24-year-old singer confirmed Monday on Instagram that she will release the album Friday, one week ahead of its original release date.

Lipa also said she will announce new U.K. and Europe tour dates Tuesday. She will release the new single "Break My Heart" and a music video for the song Wednesday.

"#BreakMyHeart + video is now coming THIS WEDNESDAY 25th March + #FutureNostalgia THE ALBUM IS COMING THIS FRIDAY 27th of March and New UK and Europe tour dates announced tomorrow 10AM GMT + rest of world dates coming ASAP," Lipa wrote.

Lipa originally shared the new release date for Future Nostalgia in an Instagram Live video Monday after the album leaked online.

"I'm really excited for you all to hear it, and you know, make of it what you will," Lipa said. "I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud."

Future Nostalgia features the singles "Don't Start Now" and "Physical." Lipa released a workout video for "Physical" this month that shows her playing a fitness instructor.