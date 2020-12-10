Dua Lipa, Matthew McConaughey, J Balvin and more are set to appear on YouTube's virtual New Year's Eve special, titled Hello 2021, which will begin at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Lipa and Balvin will be performing along with Karol G, YG and Kane Brown

Demi Lovato, RuPaul, Emma Chamberlain and the D'Amelio Family will be making special appearances in addition to YouTube stars Dude Perfect, the Dolan Twins, Larray, Marques Brownlee, Brad Mondo and ZHC.

Storm Reid and Juanpa Zurita are serving as the hosts. The event will feature speeches, DJ sets and more in addition to the live performances.

YouTube will also be presenting separate Hello 2021 virtual events for New Year's Eve in the U.K., Japan, South Korea, and India. Each version will feature different guest appearances with Lipa also performing during the U.K. version.

"With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021," YouTube's global head of original content Susanne Daniels said in a statement.

"We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home," she continued.