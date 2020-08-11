Dua Lipa took over as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live and interviewed Gwen Stefani about living on a ranch in Oklahoma with her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Lipa is stepping in for Kimmel who took the summer off to spend more time with his family. The singer accidentally referred to Shelton as Stefani's husband on Monday.

"Well, he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it," Stefani replied before detailing how members of her family stayed at Shelton's ranch near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All of a sudden like work is over and you just get to like indulge in just being on this ranch and every day was like a new thing-- like a baby armadillo today or we got baby wild hog," she continued.

Stefani, during a rapid-fire round, said her son once saw a ghost and that she has been mistaken for Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera.

Stefani is set to appear on a remix of Lipa's "Physical" along with Mark Ronson . The track will appear on Lipa's upcoming project Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album, which arrives on Aug. 21.

Lipa interviewed seniors through webcam to ask them what they thought about her music during her opening monologue.