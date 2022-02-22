Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Halsey will be headlining the 2022 Firefly Festival in Dover, Del.

The festival takes place from Sept. 22-25. Halsey is taking the stage on Sept. 22 with My Chemical Romance performing on Sept. 23, Green Day on Sept. 24 and Lipa on Sept. 25.

Weezer, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Charli XCX and Bleachers will also be performing.

Other performers include Willow, All Time Low, Yungblud, Cold War Kids, The Head and the Heart, Saint Jhn, Wolf Alice and many more.

A pre-sale for the event will begin Friday at 10 p.m. EST. Pass prices start at $299 with VIP packages also available for sale.