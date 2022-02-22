Other performers include Willow, All Time Low, Yungblud, Cold War Kids, The Head and the Heart, Saint Jhn, Wolf Alice and many more.
A pre-sale for the event will begin Friday at 10 p.m. EST. Pass prices start at $299 with VIP packages also available for sale.
Lipa is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour, which was launched in February. Halsey will also be headlining the annual Governors Ball Musical Festival in New York City, which takes place from June 10-12.
