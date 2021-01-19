Dua Lipa addressed and denied pregnancy rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live that were sparked by a recent post on Instagram.

Lipa had uploaded a photo of herself using emojis that hinted at a baby, causing fans to speculate that she was pregnant. The singer cleared the air while speaking with Kimmel on Monday.

"I like finding little random emojis. I put like a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles, random. I really didn't think this through," Lipa said about the photo, which has been edited to feature heart emojis instead.

Lipa recalled being surprised at comments asking if she was pregnant before realizing that fans were being influenced by the emojis.

"I'm like, 'Surely, I don't look pregnant.' And then I see that people had been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message, that I might be announcing my pregnancy and I'm just like, 'Oh my god, these emojis have come to bite me in the ass," Lipa continued before again stating that she is not pregnant.

Lipa is nominated for multiple Grammys including Record and Song of the Year for "Don't Start Now" and Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia.

The Grammys take place on March 14. Lipa said she would love to perform at the show but is unsure what will happen after the event was delayed to March.

"I'd love to perform for the Grammys. I guess because it's all postponed now so I'm not sure but we'll see. I'm really excited about it I'm just, I mean it's nerve-wracking thinking about it. It's such a massive honor," Lipa said.