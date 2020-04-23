Dua Lipa, Chris Martin and other recording artists have teamed up on a Foo Fighters cover for charity.

The BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge organized the star-studded cover, which was produced by Fraser T. Smith. Proceeds from the song benefit BBC's Children in Need, Comic Relief and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Proceeds will go to charities supporting the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis," BBC Radio 1 wrote Thursday on Instagram.

Lipa said the "Times Like These" lyrics resonated with her as she self-isolates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Learning to live, give and love again are all things I've been thinking about a lot during this time," the singer said in a statement. "Appreciating the little things in life has been key for me and I hope this cover is a little bit of joy and hope for those who listen."

Ora said she connected with "Times Like These" on a "deeper level" because of the health crisis.

"While I was recording I found myself hearing the song in a whole new way and it just hit so differently with everything we are all experiencing," the singer said. "It really resonated with me on another level, and I feel a much deeper connection with it now. I hope everyone who listens feels the same."

"Times Like These" originally appeared on the Foo Fighters' album One by One, released in 2002.

The Foo Fighters postponed their 25th anniversary tour in March due to the pandemic. The tour was to begin April 12 in Phoenix, Ariz.

On Friday, rapper Post Malone will cover songs from Grohl's former band Nirvana during a live stream tribute.