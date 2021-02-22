Drew Sidora says she was "nervous" to watch Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta with her husband, Ralph Pittman.

The 35-year-old television personality appeared on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live, where she shared Pittman's reaction to seeing her dance and party with a male stripper, Bolo, on RHOA.

Sunday's RHOA showed Kandi Burruss throw a bachelorette party for Cynthia Bailey. Burruss hired Bolo, who was seen dancing with Sidora and the other women.

Earlier in the episode, Sidora had clashed with her cast mate Kenya Moore, who spied on her co-stars during the party. The next day, Moore said she was "totally shocked" by Sidora's behavior and claimed someone had hooked up with Bolo.

On WWHL, Sidora said she watched the episode with Pittman.

"I was like, I know what happened and I know what I saw happened, but I didn't know what y'all were going to see," she said. "So I was sitting here, like, heart beating fast. After each commercial break I was like, I live to see another day."

Sidora said she was honest with Pittman about her behavior but said there was a difference between "saying it" and "seeing it." Sidora and Pittman previously fought after Pittman disappeared to Tampa.

"Let's be honest ... if he would've seen Bolo flip me on the coffee table and me twerking? I think he probably would have been in Tampa," Sidora said.

"At first, he kind of felt some type of way," she added. "Once we talked through it and I had to remind him that I didn't know what he did in Tampa, that's when it got real. He has to be able to ... take what he dishes. So that was a real moment."

Sidora said she was "definitely nervous" to watch the episode with Pittman.

On WWHL, Sidora also said her most cringeworthy moment from her first season on RHOA was her fight with Pittman during their anniversary dinner.

"I would definitely say the anniversary dinner," she said. "That was, like, first day for me. I was like, I'm done! It's a wrap. It was very hard."

RHOA is in its 13th season on Bravo. The series stars Sidora, Burruss, Bailey, Moore and Porsha Williams.