Drew Sidora says she was "hurt" and "saddened" by Kenya Moore comparing her to a stray animal.

The 35-year-old actress and television personality said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Moore, her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, never gave her a chance after she joined the show.

Moore said in a December episode of RHOA that she was "underwhelmed" when meeting Sidora and compared her to a stray animal.

"Oh, Cynthia where do you get all of these strays from, honey?" Moore said, referencing their co-star Cynthia Bailey. "I mean what do you? Do you just visit the local pound?"

Sidora, who joined RHOA in Season 13, responded to Moore's remarks on WWHL.

"I saw that, and I was hurt a little bit," Sidora said. "Like, Kenya being the first Black Miss USA, it was very disheartening that she didn't even give your girl a chance. I hadn't even met her, I hadn't said one word, and she'd already made a judgement about me."

"My discernment towards her was right, because she never really gave me a chance and never really got to know me," she added. "So she definitely pre-judged, which I was definitely saddened about. It is what it is."

Sidora previously responded to Moore's comments on Instagram by appearing to reference Moore's relationship with her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

"The definition of stray: not in the right place; separated from a target. My family is all together under one roof. Girl you good? #rhoa," she wrote.

On WWHL, Sidora also gave an update on her marriage to Ralph Pittman, whom she called out in a December episode of RHOA for disappearing on her.

"We're on that journey. I think just doing the work," she said. "He's working on himself and he's committed to the marriage."