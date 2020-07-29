Drew Barrymore teased overnight her new digital series ahead of her daytime talk show premiere on Sept. 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrymore made the announcement on Instagram that the drewbarrymoreshow.com is live ahead of her new one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show to premiere on Sept. 14.

"It begins now," she said. "I'm really honored if you come on this journey, so here we go," she said in a video attached to the Instagram post.

A special video message on the website also teases the digital lineup ahead of The Drew Barrymore Show, which kicks off Thursday with Drews Movie Nite and a live Twitter watch party of the 1997 comedy film Good Burger.

Actors Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will "dish on making the classic hit, as well as rock star Chef Alvin Cailan, who shares how to make your very own good burger right at home," a statement said.

Other shows ahead of the daytime show, will include the Art of the Interview, where she will speak to hosts that she admires, such as Gayle King Whoopi Goldberg and Sean Evans, and episodes of Drew's Cookbook Club, since she said that she is a foodie who loves cookbooks.

"All of the things that we sort of love in life I really want to live on this website," she said in the Instagram post.

The digital lineup will also include the The Making Of The Drew Barrymore Show, which will be about how she put together the daytime talk show that she's been working on for over a year.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Where were we, what kind of show were we making in 2019 or thought we were making?" Barrymore asked in her Instagram video. "Here comes 2020, the most unprecedented year. How do we meet this moment and make obstacles into opportunities and really put out a show that I feel is respectful, and has takeaways and has an intelligent optimism?"

CBS Television Distribution produces The Drew Barrymore Show, which is filmed in New York City. Executive producers include Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell and Jason Kurtz.