South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a self-produced video Wednesday for the song "Sahara."

The "Sahara" video shows the members of Dreamcatcher get playful as they lounge and dance backstage in a building.

"Sahara" appears on Dreamcatcher's album Dystopia: The Tree of Language, released in February. The album features the lead single "Scream," which Dreamcatcher released a music video for Feb. 18.

Dystopia: The Tree of Language is Dreamcatcher's first Korean-language studio album. The group released the Japanese album The Beginning of the End in September.

Dreamcatcher consists of Jiu, Sua, Siyeon, Yoohyeon, Dami, Gahyeon and Handong. The group is known for the singles "Chase Me," "Full Moon," "Over the Sky" and "Deja Vu."