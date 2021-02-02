South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher has released a new performance video.

The K-pop stars released the dance version of their music video for the song "Odd Eye" on Tuesday.

The video shows the members of Dreamcatcher performing the "Odd Eye" choreography. The group wears coordinating black and red outfits.

"Odd Eye" appears on Dreamcatcher's EP Dystopia: Road to Utopia. The group released the EP and the official "Odd Eye" music video last week.

Dystopia: Road to Utopia also features the songs "Intro," "Wind Blows," "Poison Love," "4 Memory," "New Days" and the "Odd Eye" instrumental. The EP is Dreamcatcher's first since Dystopia: Lose Myself, released in August.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group made its debut under the name Minx in 2014.