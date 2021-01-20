South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Wednesday of their video for the song "Odd Eye."

In the teaser, the members of Dreamcatcher are shown on futuristic sets as music in the background amps up. The preview ends with a shot of Yoohyeon with two different colored eyes.

Dreamcatcher previously shared a lyrics spoiler video for the song.

"Odd Eye" is the title track from Dreamcatcher's forthcoming EP, Dystopia: Road to Utopia. The mini album also features the songs "Intro," "Wind Blows," "Poison Love," "4 Memory," "New Days" and the "Odd Eye" instrumental.

Dreamcatcher will release Dystopia: Road to Utopia and the "Odd Eye" music video Jan. 26. The group shared a schedule for the EP's release last week.

Dystopia: Road to Utopia will mark Dreamcatcher's first release since the EP Dystopia: Lose Myself, released in August.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group made its debut under the name Minx in 2014.