Dreamcatcher shares 'Dystopia: Road to Utopia' schedule
UPI News Service, 01/11/2021
South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is sharing an official schedule for its new EP.
The K-pop stars posted a schedule of events Monday for their forthcoming mini album, Dystopia: Road to Utopia.
Dreamcatcher will share three individual teaser images for the EP on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before posting a group teaser image Friday. On Jan. 18, the group will share a tracklist for the mini album.
Dreamcatcher will post a lyrics spoiler Jan. 19 and another teaser Jan. 20. The group will share a highlight medley Jan. 21 and a dance preview Jan. 22.
Dreamcatcher will share another teaser Jan. 25 before releasing Dystopia: Road to Utopia on Jan. 26.
Dystopia: Road to Utopia will mark Dreamcatcher's first release since Dystopia: Lose Myself, released in August.
Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group made its debut under the name Minx in 2014.
