South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a highlight medley Thursday for their forthcoming EP, Dystopia: Road to Utopia.

The preview features clips of the title track, "Odd Eye," and six other songs: "Intro," "Wind Blows," "Poison Love," "4 Memory," "New Days" and the "Odd Eye" instrumental.

Dreamcatcher released a teaser Wednesday for the "Odd Eye" music video. The group will release Dystopia: Road to Utopia and the "Odd Eye" video Jan. 26.

Dreamcatcher shared a schedule for the Dystopia: Road to Utopia release last week.

Dystopia: Road to Utopia will mark Dreamcatcher's first release since the EP Dystopia: Lose Myself, released in August.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group made its debut under the name Minx in 2014.