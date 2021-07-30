South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music.The K-pop stars released the special EP Summer Holiday and a music video for the song "BEcause" on Friday.The "BEcause" video shows the members of Dreamcatcher take over a spooky hotel. The group is also seen at an eerie abandoned amusement park."BEcause" is the title track from Summer Holiday. The EP is Dreamcatcher's first since the mini album Dystopia: Road to Utopia, released in January.Summer Holiday also features the tracks "Intro," "Airplane," "Whistle," "Alldaylong" and "A Heart of a Sunflower."Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group made its debut in 2017.