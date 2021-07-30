South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars released the special EP Summer Holiday and a music video for the song "BEcause" on Friday.

The "BEcause" video shows the members of Dreamcatcher take over a spooky hotel. The group is also seen at an eerie abandoned amusement park.

"BEcause" is the title track from Summer Holiday. The EP is Dreamcatcher's first since the mini album Dystopia: Road to Utopia, released in January.

Summer Holiday also features the tracks "Intro," "Airplane," "Whistle," "Alldaylong" and "A Heart of a Sunflower."

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group made its debut in 2017.