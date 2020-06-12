The former members of Dream Street reunited for a musical tribute to Chris Trousdale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesse McCartney , Frankie Galasso, Greg Raposo and Matt Ballinger performed together Thursday following Trousdale's death.

The surviving members of Dream Street gave a virtual, acoustic performance of "It Happens Every Time." The song appears on the group's first and only, self-titled album, released in 2001.

"In Loving Memory of our friend Chris Trousdale," McCartney wrote on Instagram.

Trousdale died June 2 at age 34 of "an undisclosed illness."

"He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and fans all over the world," Trousdale's rep said.

McCartney said June 3 on Instagram that Trousdale died of complications from coronavirus (COVID-19). He paid tribute to Trousdale and reflected on their time together in Dream Street.

"Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent," McCartney wrote. "We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage," he said. "I truly envied him as performer. We were a part of something people never get to experience in an entire lifetime at the tender ages of 12 and 14."

Dream Street was formed in 1999 and disbanded in 2002.

"Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood," McCartney said. "My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly."