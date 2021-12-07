Drake has turned down his two nominations at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Billboard reported Monday that Drake, 35, asked the Recording Academy to remove him as a nominee for the 64th annual Grammy Awards. The academy honored the request.

The New York Times confirmed that Drake has withdrawn from competition.

Sources told Variety that the decision to refuse the nominations was made by Drake and his management team.

Drake was nominated for Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy and for Best Rap Performance for his song "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug. The categories will go forward with just four nominees following Drake's exit.

Drake has not cited a reason for his withdrawal.

In November 2020, Drake voiced support for The Weeknd after his Grammys snub and said the Grammys may no longer be relevant.

"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after," he said on Instagram Stories.

