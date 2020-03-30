Drake is giving a glimpse into his private life with his son.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old rapper and actor posted the first pictures of Adonis, his 2-year-old son with Sophie Brussaux, Monday on Instagram while reflecting on power and inner light amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Drake shared photos of Adonis, his own parents, Dennis Graham and Sandi Graham, and himself with Brussaux.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy," Drake captioned the post.

"When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright," he said. "It doesn't matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light."

Drake encouraged his followers to focus on the good and thereby manifest good things in their reality.

"Remember that you are never alone, and if you needed to reminded of that ask for support and it will show up," he wrote. "Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW... It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust."

Drake ended by voicing his love for his family. The rapper and many people around the world are staying home and practicing social distancing due to public health concerns about COVID-19.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we we are able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on," Drake said.

Adonis was born in October 2017. Drake, born Aubrey Graham, initially kept his son a secret, although Adonis' existence became known in 2018 after Pusha T slammed Drake in the song "The Story of Adidon."

"Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run / That's real / Love that baby, respect that girl," Pusha T raps on the track.

Drake confirmed he's a father in his song "Emotionless," released in June 2018. He shared a photo in December 2018 of artwork that was made for him by Adonis.

Drake released the new singles "Chicago Freestyle" featuring GivÄ“on and "When to Say When" this month.