Drake will release a sequel to his Scary Hours EP.

The 34-year-old rapper confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that he will release a followup to the 2018 EP on Friday.

Drake shared blue-hued cover art for the project featuring the words "Scary Hours" in glittery letters and two diamonds. He will release the new music at midnight.

"FRIDAY MIDNIGHT," Drake captioned the post.

The original Scary Hours was released in January 2018 and includes the singles "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity."

Drake was reportedly spotted filming a new music video in his hometown of Toronto this week.

In January, Drake delayed the release of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, after having knee surgery.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," the rapper said.

"I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," he added. "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

Certified Lover Boy will feature the single "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk, which was released in August. The album is Drake's first since Scorpion, released in June 2018.