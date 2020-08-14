Drake gets together with a number of sports stars in his latest music video for single "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper plays basketball with NBA star Kevin Durant , plays football with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and gets tackled by NFL star Marshawn Lynch in the video which was released on Thursday.

Drake also shops at a Nike store, hits a few baseballs, and channels the NBA Draft with Durk.

"Laugh Now Cry Later" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, Soundcloud and Deezer.

Drake, on Instagram, posted an image of himself and Durk from the NBA Draft scene where he states that the song will appear on his next studio album titled Certified Lover Boy.

Drake last released his fifth studio album titled Scorpion in June 2018. The release featured the singles "God's Plan," "I'm Upset" and "In My Feelings."