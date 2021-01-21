Drake is delaying the release of his album Certified Lover Boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old rapper pushed back the album's release Wednesday amid his recovery from a knee surgery.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote on Instagram Stories.

"I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," he said. "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

Drake pushed back the release of his sixth album, "Certified Lover Boy," amid his recovery from a knee surgery. Photo via drake/Instagram Stories

Drake had shared a photo of his knee in a brace on Instagram Stories in October.

"I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on... start writing the best bounce back story NOW," he wrote.

Drake's rep confirmed to Billboard that the rapper had undergone knee surgery.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Drake initially announced his new album on Instagram in April.

"My 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 soon fwd," he wrote.

He shared an update and a teaser for the album on his birthday in October, saying the album would be released in January.

Certified Lover Boy will feature the single "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk, released in August. The album is Drake's first studio album since Scorpion, released in June 2018.