Rapper Drake's Certified Lover Boy is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 3, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Sincerely, Kentrell at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain at No. 6, Young Thug's Punk at No. 7, Lana Del Rey's Blue Banisters at No. 8, Lil Nas X's Montero at No. 9 and The Lockdown Sessions at No. 10.